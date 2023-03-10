VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,901,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,366 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.99% of VIZIO worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in VIZIO by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 923,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 273,312 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,523,000 after acquiring an additional 576,192 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Performance

VZIO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 97,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,058. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded VIZIO from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

VIZIO Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.