Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. 700,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,651. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

