Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases 975 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 52,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 14.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 67.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of DFEB stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 45,222 shares. The stock has a market cap of $297.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (DFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

