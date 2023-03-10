Virtue Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. 373,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,709. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

