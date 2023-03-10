Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys 79,054 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3,057.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,054 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.63. 2,863,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,521. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $128.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average of $108.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

