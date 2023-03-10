Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,934 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $9,271,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 158,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,067.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $14,301,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.84. 383,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.65 and its 200-day moving average is $369.09. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $501.09. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.062 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

