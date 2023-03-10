VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 290.9% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 301,665 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,197,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 647,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,165 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,488,000.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $59.80. 37,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.03 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,239.41%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

