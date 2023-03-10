Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland Sells 81,729 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,349,345.79. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,570.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vertex Trading Down 0.9 %

Vertex stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.88. 436,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 995,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 204,554 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. Bank of America upgraded Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

