Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CAO Sells $375,919.48 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $375,919.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vertex Stock Down 0.9 %
VERX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.88. 436,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.67, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,361,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after buying an additional 281,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after buying an additional 717,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 108,770 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
