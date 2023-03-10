Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CAO Sells $375,919.48 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $375,919.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vertex Stock Down 0.9 %

VERX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.88. 436,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.67, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,361,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after buying an additional 281,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after buying an additional 717,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 108,770 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Vertex

VERX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

