Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.43.
VTNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.76. 1,055,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,312. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 433,583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $96,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
