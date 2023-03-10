Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE VET traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

About Vermilion Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

