Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.
Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE VET traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $30.17.
Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vermilion Energy (VET)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.