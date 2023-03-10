Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,024,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,772 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Verisk Analytics worth $345,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after acquiring an additional 578,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after acquiring an additional 470,968 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $65,857,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.8 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.75. The company had a trading volume of 243,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.82 and its 200-day moving average is $179.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.