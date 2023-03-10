Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,964. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

