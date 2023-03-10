Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,804,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

