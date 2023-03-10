Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 567 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $391.16. 1,253,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,990. The company has a market capitalization of $292.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

