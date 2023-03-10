Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 343 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

PG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.83. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $323.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

