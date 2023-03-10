Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 49,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 462,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,744,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.06. 521,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,000. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day moving average of $179.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

