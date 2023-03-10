Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.72. 74,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,546. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

