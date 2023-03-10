Verasity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.23 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $51.23 million and approximately $19.55 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

