VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Down 93.3% in February

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the February 13th total of 942,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282,470 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in VEON by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in VEON by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $16.16. 108,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,605. VEON has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

