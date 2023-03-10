Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Velocys plc (LON:VLSGet Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.92 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.84 ($0.05). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 4.02 ($0.05), with a volume of 2,884,532 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Velocys Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £56 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.90.

Velocys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.