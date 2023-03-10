Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.92 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.84 ($0.05). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 4.02 ($0.05), with a volume of 2,884,532 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £56 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.90.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

