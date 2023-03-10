Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Up 3.8%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 1,183,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,772,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Velo3D Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $439.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Insider Transactions at Velo3D

In other news, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,414.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velo3D

About Velo3D

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

