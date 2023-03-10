Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,247,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $136.04. 860,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,781. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

