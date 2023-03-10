Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, March 14th

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

VIOO opened at $180.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.10. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $204.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672,221 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3,215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,094 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,864,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 77,282 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 344.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 68,338 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

