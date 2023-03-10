Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lowered by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.4% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,168. The company has a market capitalization of $267.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

