Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,651,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $357.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $266.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.