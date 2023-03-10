Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $27,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.87. 403,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,458. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

