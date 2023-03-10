Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.34

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.34 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 2332807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 189,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 88,262 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 167,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $23,628,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $6,784,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

