Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.34

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.34 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 2332807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
