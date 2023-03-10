Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 269.0% from the February 13th total of 374,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,691,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $1.117 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $13,165,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.