Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 269.0% from the February 13th total of 374,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,691,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $1.117 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
