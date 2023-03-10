Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 625,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after buying an additional 75,856 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 403,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 168,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 25,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

