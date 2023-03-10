VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 74.1% in February

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Biotech ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,289,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BBH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $170.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.60.
VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile
The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.
