Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.57

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 468469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 184,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.