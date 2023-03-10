Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

VLO opened at $132.28 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 24.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

