Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Bank of America

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Bank of America from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $228.69 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $273.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

