Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03), Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $228.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $273.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.99.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $98,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

