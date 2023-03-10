Vai Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,095.39 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Vai token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00004918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.59 million and $9,095.39 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vai

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

