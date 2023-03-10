V2X (NYSE:VVX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.68 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 35,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 65,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on V2X in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $978.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.59 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,154,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,080,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000.

About V2X

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.