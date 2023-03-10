US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Trading Down 0.6%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 707,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 130,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.81 ($0.01).
US Solar Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of £2.66 million and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.84.
About US Solar Fund
US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.
