Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 2,051 shares.The stock last traded at $15.76 and had previously closed at $15.80.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $619.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
Further Reading
