Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 2,051 shares.The stock last traded at $15.76 and had previously closed at $15.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $619.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,533 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

