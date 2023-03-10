UroGen Pharma (URGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter.

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of URGN stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $231.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

