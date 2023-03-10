Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Down 85.1% in February

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Urbana Stock Down 1.8 %
UBAAF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. Urbana has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.30.
About Urbana
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urbana (UBAAF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.