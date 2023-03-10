Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Down 85.1% in February

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Urbana Stock Down 1.8 %

UBAAF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. Urbana has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

About Urbana

Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

