UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 3,766.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UOL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

UOL Group Stock Performance

UOLGY traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $19.36. 1,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

