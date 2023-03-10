Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of UMGP remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,384. Universal Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Media Group (UMGP)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.