Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of UMGP remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,384. Universal Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

Universal Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Universal Media Group, Inc operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.