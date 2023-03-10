Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) CEO Kenny Gunderman Buys 225,000 Shares

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of Uniti Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Uniti Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,942,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -545.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 44,149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UNIT. Citigroup cut their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.