UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Reduced by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH remained flat at $464.91 during trading hours on Friday. 513,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $488.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

