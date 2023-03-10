United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.10 billion-$30.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.22 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.05-3.90 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UNFI opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CL King downgraded United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

