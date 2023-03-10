United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $3.05-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.90 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.56. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Natural Foods news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

