United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.49% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.
Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.43.
In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
