United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.