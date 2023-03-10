uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Insider Ricardo Dolmetsch Sells 837 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $17,610.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ricardo Dolmetsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $49,483.70.

uniQure Price Performance

QURE stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.19. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on QURE shares. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in uniQure by 19.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in uniQure by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

