uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 2,521 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.19. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QURE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 104.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in uniQure by 19.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in uniQure by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

